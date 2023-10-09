AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on an early Monday morning fire in north Amarillo, which officials said is still under investigation.

According to the department, firefighters responded to a home in the 4400 block of Buck Street at around 7:11 a.m. on Monday and found “heavy smoke” coming from the roof. With eight units reported on the scene, firefighters were reported to have the fire extinguished at around 8:48 a.m. after containing the fire to the kitchen and attic space.

There were no people inside the home at the time of the fire, said the department, and no injuries were reported. However, the Fire Marshal’s Office was still investigating the fire’s cause on Monday after the fire was deemed under control.