AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked the community for information regarding 29-year-old James Anthony Ramirez, who officials said is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath” and “DWI w/ Child under 15yo.”

Officials described Ramirez as a man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Ramirez’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, though tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. Officials noted that a tip leading to Ramirez’s arrest could earn a reward of $300.