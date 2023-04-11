POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 47th District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that a Potter County man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison after a recent trial.

According to a post on the 47th District Attorney’s Facebook page, a Potter County jury found Luis Aleman guilty of two counts of “Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child” and one count of “Sexual Assault of a Child” during a two-day trial earlier this month.

The post read that the jury sentenced Aleman to 23 total years in prison, 13 years for the first two counts and 10 years for the third count.

“Thank you to our hard-working prosecutors and jury members who were able to get justice for the victims involved,” the post read.