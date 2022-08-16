AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man has been indicted on multiple counts of charges related to indecency and child sexual contact with multiple children, according to court documents filed in August by the Potter County District Clerk.

Court documents state that Axton Williams, 29, was indicted by a Potter County Grand Jury on Aug. 11 on five counts of Indecency with Child Sexual Contact after two alleged incidents in January 2019 and December 2020.

A criminal complaint filed in July states that Williams intentionally or knowingly engaged in sexual contact with a child younger than 17 in incidents on Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 8, 2020.