AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Potter County in relation to an alleged hit-and-run in February 2021, according to documents filed earlier this month in the Potter County District Court.

According to the indictment, filed on May 15 in Potter County District Court, 39-year-old Erick Valenzuela was indicted for one count of “Accident Involving Death,” a second-degree felony, in relation to an alleged hit-and-run that occurred on Feb. 28, 2021.

The indictment alleges that Valenzuela failed to stop a vehicle and left the scene after the incident, which resulted in the death of Dallas McBeth on Feb. 28, 2021. The indictment also alleges that Valenzuela “failed to immediately return to the scene of the accident” and failed to “determine whether a person was involved in the accident and whether that person required aid” before he left the scene.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, McBeth was found dead by the Amarillo Police Department on Feb. 28, 2021, on Eastern Street after he was struck and killed while riding a bicycle. Officials reported at the time that he had been riding a bike northbound when he was struck from the back by a vehicle.