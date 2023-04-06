AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed in late March in Potter County District Court, a man has been indicted in Potter County after alleging that he killed another man “by striking him with his hand or by striking him with his foot, or a combination thereof” in early February.

According to Potter County District Cout, Rafael Munoz was indicted on March 31 on one count of “murder” in relation to the death of Quentin Voltairi on Feb. 2.

The indictment detailed that the alleged incident came after Munoz “intended to cause bodily injury to an individual, committing an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death of Voltairi,” by striking him with his hands and/or feet.