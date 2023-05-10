AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Potter County Grand Jury has indicted a man for 10 counts of “possession (of) child pornography,” according to documents filed earlier this month in Potter County District Court.

According to the documents, filed on May 5 in Potter County District Court, 31-year-old Luke Bollen was indicted for 10 counts of “possession (of) child pornography” by a Potter County Grand Jury.

The indictment alleges that Bollen “intentionally or knowingly (possessed) visual material” that depicted “actual sexual intercourse,” “actual deviate sexual intercourse” and “actual masturbation” of a person younger than 18.

The indictment also alleges that Bollen knew the materials he had “visually depicted a child younger than 18 years of age at the time the image of the child was made.”