AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 22-year-old has been indicted in Potter County in relation to a March shooting that resulted in the death of a 38-year-old man.

According to documents filed earlier this month in Potter County District Court, 22-year-old Joseph Patrick Smith Jr. was indicted for one count of “murder,” a first-degree felony. This indictment is related to an alleged shooting that occurred on March 20 that resulted in the death of 38-year-old Leroy Wells.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officials with the Amarillo Police Department arrested Smith in relation to an alleged shooting incident on March 20.

Officials said at the time, officers heard shots fired near the area of Southwest 2nd and South Tyler Streets. When officers arrived, they found Wells’ body with “an apparent gunshot wound.”

The indictment states that Smith allegedly “intentionally or knowingly (caused) the death of an individual, namely, Leroy Wells, by shooting him with a firearm.”