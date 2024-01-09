AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local attorney Tim Pirtle announced his candidacy for the 108th District Judge position in Potter County.

According to the press release, Pirtle has been a licensed Texas lawyer since 1990, with primary practice areas being Criminal and Family law. In the courtroom, Pirtle has dedicated more than 30 years to serving people in our community. Pirtle believes in running a conservative court where each case can be tried as soon as possible, and receive a swift decision by the court and will move criminal cases quickly, whether by a jury trial, a bench trial, or a plea.

“My 33 years of law practice consists of criminal cases, divorces, and civil cases. I have extensive trial experience that spans thousands of appearances before judges over the years,” Pirtle said. “If elected, I will work hard to help continue the culture of strong work ethic and collaboration in the Potter County Courts.”

The press release stated that Pirtle’s support of drug, mental health, and veterans courts demonstrates his understanding of the importance of addressing underlying issues that lead individuals into the justice system.

The press release also stated that Pirtle believes that protecting children and acting in their best interest is a priority for him, whether it be a custody case or a criminal case.