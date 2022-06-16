AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one juvenile was apprehended following a SWAT situation in a north Amarillo home.

According to APD, officers attempted to serve a directive to apprehend a juvenile. APD said officers knocked and heard people inside but no one would answer the door.

Police officers said they smelled marijuana coming from the home and a narcotics search warrant was written and signed by a judge.

The juvenile surrendered when SWAT arrived and officers conducted a search of the home, police said. An investigation is ongoing.