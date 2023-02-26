AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Jan. 23, the Potter County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to donate around 10 acres of land to Amarillo non-profit Homeless Heroes.

Homeless Heroes plans to use this land located in Willow Creek to start a housing development for veterans in the Panhandle. The Potter County Commissioners Court will be having a meeting on Monday and the topic of the land will be back on the agenda.

Following the donation of land to the Homeless Heroes for their project of “Tiny Homes” for local homeless veterans, members of the community began to express concerns about the project. This led the founder of Homeless Heros, Tiffiany Belflower to host a meet and greet in early February to listen to the concerns of the community.

“They had a lot of valid concerns, some I think were a little bit based on fear and the unknown. Which is understandable because we’re all human. We had powerful conversations., but there are still a few that aren’t for it but there are a lot of residents that are for it,” said Belflower.

Potter County Commissioner John Coffee of precinct 3, where Willow Creek falls, also had a few concerns with the project. His concerns are what lead him to ask for the subject to be placed back onto the commissioner’s agenda.

“I also thought about it a little bit more and realized that, well I realized at the time too but there were no documents contained in my folder,” said Coffee. “We pick up our folders the Thursday before the meeting so that we can go through them and see any supporting documents for things that are on the agenda. And there were no supporting documents.”

Coffee said that he along with the community supports veterans, so the project was an easy vote yes, but he added that he began to realize Belflower was not prepared.

“It was not well thought out, it was not vetted. Nobody looked into anything. Judge Tanner simply put it on the agenda, and it was voted on,” said Coffee. “If we haven’t learned anything within the last eight months with all that happened in the city. We should have learned that we need to listen to our citizens, and we didn’t do that.”

Belflower added that the cause for the subject to go back on the agenda is miscommunication with the community.

“I think the residents felt left out of the decision. I think the residents being very vocal about how they feel about it, and then John Coffee being their representative,” said Belflower. “I mean he is trying to hear them out. And I always think that’s a good thing. You know people’s opinions matter. So, we go back tomorrow.”

Belflower said the tiny home project will continue rather it be on the land in Willow Creek or land elsewhere. Coffee believes Belflower has a good heart and wants to help where she feels there is a need, but she is simply not prepared.

The Potter County Commissioner’s Court meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. to meet and update residents both on air and online with the latest surrounding this project.