(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 1, 2023.)

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information about an early Sunday morning accident on US 287 that left one dead and another injured.

According to a news release from the Texas DPS, 22-year-old Hereford resident William Gray was pronounced dead after an accident around 5:35 a.m. Sunday on US 287, around three miles southeast of Amarillo. Officials said Gray was driving a 2007 Kia Spectra the wrong way on US 287 and struck a 2010 Freightliner Truck tractor towing a semi-trailer “nearly head-on.”

After the impact, the release said Gray’s vehicle entered the center median, rolled over and came to a rest in the turnaround. The Freightliner Truck tractor towing a semi-trailer traveled across the center median, rolled over onto its side and reportedly caught fire.

The driver of the Freightliner Truck Tractor towing a semi-trailer, identified as a 54-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The release said that the crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol.