AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced that Ira Selman, a Deputy with the department, died on Nov. 3.

Officials detailed that Selman was a Deputy with the department from 1991-2017 when he retired.

PCSO said in a Facebook post, “He was a wonderful Christian man who left a mark on the lives of everyone he met. Please keep his sweet wife of 60 years, Lucille, and the entire Selman family in your thoughts and prayers during this painful time. We also ask that you pray for our grieving agency who lost a great friend and brother.”