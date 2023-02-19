(UPDATE: 8:19 p.m.)

Officials with Potter County Fire-Rescue report that the fire is now 100% contained.

Original Story.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Potter County Fire-Rescue released information regarding a wildfire near NW 15th and Smelter Rd. in Amarillo on Sunday.

According to Steven Denny of Potter County Fire-Rescue, the fire is 95% contained and burned 18 acres of total ranch land.

Officials said no structures were immediately threatened and no cause has yet to be determined.

Officials also stated that Smelter Rd. may open soon and Hastings Ave. will remain closed until their equipment is moved.

PCFR, detailed that the Amarillo Fire Department, Texas A&M Forest Service, the Amarillo Police Department, Potter County Sheriff’s Office, and Amarillo Emergency Service (AES) were all on the scene to help control traffic and fire in the area.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.