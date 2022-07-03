Update 6:30 p.m.

According to Potter County Fire-Rescue PIO Steven Denny, the Ferngully Fire is estimated at 250 acres and is 20% contained.

Denny stated that the fire started around 1 p.m.

Several structures have been lost.

Crews from Potter County, Texas A&M Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and others are on the scene.

Original

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Crews are currently responding to a grass fire in north Potter County near Tascosa Rd.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, they responding to a request for assistance in Potter County on the Ferngully Fire.

The fire is estimated at 50 acres and is 20% contained.

