AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Bureau of Land Management’s Oklahoma Field Office are asking for the public’s help for input surrounding the Cross Bar Management Area’s travel management plan.

According to a news release from the BLM’s Oklahoma Field Office, the BLM will host an open house at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Amarillo Public Library’s downtown location, located at 413 SE Fourth. This open house will give members of the public the chance to see potential maps and routes for the Cross Bar Management Area, covering around 11,838 acres in Potter County. The public will then be able to review the routes and make comments.

“We look forward to receiving public input on the Cross Bar Management Area,” Outdoor Recreation Planner Adrian Escobar said in the release. “Information submitted at this stage will help inform upcoming route evaluations, a key stage in the BLM`s travel management planning process.”

Officials said travel management planning designates and provides access to public lands for various uses, including recreation, hunting, grazing, mineral exploration and energy development. Officials, according to the release, expect to solicit “additional public input at later stages of the travel planning process” for the Cross Bar Management Area.

For more information, individuals are asked to call Escobar at 806-356-1008.