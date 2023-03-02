(UPDATE: 3/2 at 6:48 p.m.)

Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service report that the “Bulldog Fire” is now 100% contained after burning a total of 76 acres in northeast Potter County.

Original Story.

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service are currently on the scene of a fire in Potter County they are calling the “Bulldog Fire.”

According to a post on the Texas A&M Forest Service’s Twitter account, the “Bulldog Fire” is located in northeast Potter County, northwest of Panhandle. As of 4:48 p.m., the fire is reported to be around 30 acres of “grass vegetation” and is 30% contained.

Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service said in the tweet that “dozers are engaged and building (a) containment line.”