AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The biological mother of two young children who were kidnapped from Missouri and found safely in Amarillo has been arrested and taken to the Potter County Detention Center.

Sheriff Mark Dobbs from Butler County, Missouri, said this was all the result of an ongoing investigation that began on March 28.

Dobbs said the mother of the two young children, Kayla Heins, had a warrant for two counts of parental kidnapping after she fled the state without consent or custody after the children were supposed to be relinquished to state custody.

The two children had been reported missing through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as well as Missouri State Police.

He said another man, Rashad Karim Abdul (APD said he uses variations of this name, changing the order as well), was also involved.

“It was a case where the parent wasn’t able to have the children and the children had been removed from our custody or, were being attempted to be removed from her custody because of the fact that she didn’t properly care for him in the past,” Sheriff Dobbs said on Thursday. “Obviously, it was a danger to the children and them. Being in her custody was not a good situation.”

Dobbs said it was a tough cause because it did not meet all the criteria for an Amber Alert, which limited some of the attention it got from the public.

“Thankfully for the help of the folks down there in Texas, we were able to get this brought to a conclusion,” said Dobbs.

The Amarillo Police Department said there was also an active protective order against Abdul for Heins.

APD said Abdul also has a prior history of child abuse against one of the children and Rashad was not supposed to be around them.

Sgt. Carla Burr, APD’s public information officer, said they were notified of the case on Wednesday afternoon around 3 o’clock.

She said they were alerted that they had been spotted at the Walmart at I-40 and Grand in Amarillo on April 26, sharing photos of them there and asking the public for help.

“Knowing that the two children, the baby had health risks that were life-threatening, and the young boy was in danger potentially from the male because of past abuse, the priority was locating those children as soon as possible to confirm that they were alive and okay,” said Sgt. Burr. “And hopefully not in any physical harm or, or danger, and then get them medical treatment, if needed.”

She said they were all found Wednesday night at a home in Amarillo. APD sent an alert saying the kidnappers were taken into custody and the children were found safely at 10:16 p.m.

“The children were taken and given, you know, checked out medically,” Sgt. Burr added. “And then they are currently in the custody of the state of Missouri…to release them to guardians and get them back to where they need to be and in a safe place.”

Sheriff Dobbs said it was thanks to fast work from law enforcement in Texas, including APD detectives.

“Officers in Texas had been assisting us by tracking the individuals by their EBT card, by their public assistance card, and its use. So that’s how they were able to be captured,” said Dobbs. “Apparently, there was some pretty diligent work done by the detectives down there, and we certainly appreciate that.”

Sgt. Burr said APD detectives immediately employed all the tools at their disposal once they were on the case, giving all available information to the public.

She said if you see something, say something because it could save a life. In this case, she said many calls from the community helped lead them to ultimately finding the children.

“These two children, they were genuinely in danger,” she said. “We appreciate that our citizens rose to the occasion and were on the lookout and the ones that were able to give us help, or at least give us a place to start.”

While APD said both kidnappers were taken into custody on Wednesday evening, MyHighPlains.com reached out to the Potter and Randall County Jails. Abdul was not listed as being in custody at either facility.