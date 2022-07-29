AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department report that during their investigation it was found that the person found dead in a ditch near Mesquite and River Road was found to be an overdose.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, officers from the Amarillo Police Department were sent to meet Potter County deputies in early June near the corner of Mesquite and River Road after they found a man’s body near the ditch.

APD identified the man, identified as 41-year-old Jefrey A. Pennington.