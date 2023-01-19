AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Annual Amarillo South Club Potter County Deputy of the Year Award was awarded on Thursday.

Potter County Estray Officer, Deputy William Jake Snyder was awarded for the amazing service he did in 2022.

“It’s very honoring, I don’t feel like it something I deserved for doing my job. I appreciate all the accommodations and support I have gotten from the community,” Deputy Snyder said. “It’s kind overwhelming about how much they care and how much they want to be involved and help when in the recovery and all that stuff.”

One of the most memorable acts of his service in 2022 was the Tri-State Fair shooting that took place in September of that year. Deputy Snyder added he along with all the other deputies at the fair were prepared because of all the training they took part in. He said that it allowed them to respond to the situation in the proper way.

“You know when that happened, I didn’t know how I was going to react until it happened. Luckily have been to enough of the alert classes and what not, that is response to an active shooter events,” he said. “As well I am a CRASE (Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events) trainer and that’s the civilian side on how to respond to those events. I have been to several of those classes, and I had a good base to fall back on, and I was just lucky that knowledge and was able to do job effectively as I did and keep everyone safe.”

Deputy Snyder said that he always knew events like the fair when on the force, so when the event occurred, he did what needed to be done. He adds that all of the recognition sometimes feels surreal because he reacted in the way he has been trained to react.

“I have gotten lots of recognition just for doing my job and that’s the way I see it. I don’t think I did anything out of the ordinary. I would have done what any other deputy in the county would have done which is do our job and stop the treat,” he added.

According to Amarillo South Rotary Club, the club subscribes to the rotary’s motto “Service above self.” They added that through this deserved recognition and honor the club hopes to draw attention to the outstanding service of Deputy Snyder.