AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas said as of Friday, 20 inmates at the detention center were waiting to be transferred to state hospitals—the longest waiting for a year and eight months.

As MyHighPlains.com previously reported, Amarillo is set to have its own state mental health hospital with funds from the Texas Legislature. However, it could be years before it is operational.

Sheriff Thomas said it is encouraging that funding is there for a state hospital dedicated to patients from the Panhandle, but inmates need hospital beds now.

“The problem is even if there was one available, the closest place we’re going is Vernon or Wichita Falls. So that’s a long way away from the Panhandle and that’s just me. I mean, we have 26 counties up here,” he said. “There’s just that many people that are needing that help and we just don’t have enough beds in the state of Texas at this point…because they just don’t have the people to staff them.”

Right now, there are limited mental health resources at the jail.

“We have TPC, which is our local mental health authority, and they can help us with some. We also have some doctors that we use, that we can do telemedicine,” he said, noting that covers medication needs.

Sheriff Thomas also said they have several jailors who are trained as mental health officers, but the jail does not have a licensed professional counselor or a coordinator.

“We are really, really working hard to get those filled. And so that’s our biggest issue right now is just trying to get these people seen and keep them competent, or at least stable while they are in our custody. Most of them have committed some kind of crime, but they’ve been deemed incompetent for trial. So we have to get them to a state hospital to get them competent.”

He said when a bed opens up at a state hospital, two staff members transfer the person to that facility within 10 days.

“I’ve talked to some of the guys up here, they’re driving all the way to Houston to get a bed and that’s just crazy. I mean, that’s a two-day trip just to get somebody to get help,” Sheriff Thomas continued. “And so, if we can get a place here locally, that would be awesome.”

He noted Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner advocated for a state hospital for years that is specific to people in the Panhandle.

Statewide, the Texas Legislature appropriated more than $2 billion from its budget surplus for the buildout and remodeling of state hospitals, including $159 million for the facility in Amarillo.

