AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for assistance finding Christopher Owen Rupe who is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Assault Family/Household Member with a Previous Conviction.”

The Crime Stoppers added that Rupe is also wanted for “Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation.”

Rupe is described by the Crime Stoppers as a 40-year-old man, standing at five feet 11 inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know Rupe’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

The Crime Stoppers noted that if your anonymous tip leads to her arrest you could earn a reward of $300.