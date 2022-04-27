AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an incident that happened Wednesday in northeast Amarillo.

According to information provided by the department, police are on the scene of the 2100 block of Heather after officials tracked down a wanted male. Officials from the department said he was barricaded when the Amarillo SWAT team arrived.

Officials said the man, who was not identified by police, came out and is now in custody.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates