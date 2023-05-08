AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officers with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a reported robbery that occurred at a business near I-40 and Georgia.

According to a news release from the department, officers were sent to the Amarillo Social Club, located at 1619 S. Kentucky, on a call of a robbery around 11:53 p.m. Sunday. Officials said that the robbery reportedly occurred around 11:10 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said in the release that a vehicle reportedly backed up to the business, and a person came inside the Amarillo Social Club, handing an employee a note demanding money while pointing a gun at the employee. Officers said the employee gave him the money and the person left the scene.

The Amarillo Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident, the release said.