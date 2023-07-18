AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that officers made a large drug arrest in a north Amarillo home Monday with support from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

According to APD, Amarillo Police Task Force Officers who were supported by RCSO Deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Mimosa Lane.

APD said that while officers were serving the warrant they found a man identified by police as Julian Hernandez Medina, a woman, and five children. Police said they were detained while officers searched the home.

Julian Hernandez Medina via the Potter County Detention Center

Officers said they found “3,420 gross grams of THC edibles and wax, 145 gross grams of powdered cocaine, 10 grams of Ecstasy, 20 grams of prescription pills, 55 grams of high-grade marijuana, and a total of five firearms.”

APD said Medina was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for “Manufacture/Delivery of controlled substance, penalty group 1- 4<200 grams, Possession of controlled substance penalty group 3- 4<200 grams and endangering a child.”

The Amarillo Police Department said the case is still under investigation.