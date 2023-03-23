AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Polie Department released information regarding a bank robbery that reportedly occurred at a downtown location of Amarillo National Bank.

According to a statement from the department, officers were sent to a reported robbery around 4:13 p.m. Thursday at the main branch of Amarillo National Bank on SE 4th. Officials said a man came into the bank, “handed the teller a note” and left with “an undisclosed amount of money. Officials stressed that no weapon was seen in the incident.

Police said that officers began searching the area and the man, unidentified by police, was located a few blocks away with the alleged bank bag in his possession. Officials said violent crime detectives are on the scene and police are continuing to investigate the incident.