AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department’s Homicide Unit are asking the public for help in locating a “possible witness” in a recent homicide in north Amarillo that left one person dead and two teenagers injured.

According to a release from the department, the homicide reportedly occurred around 4:35 a.m. on March 26 at the intersection of Amarillo Boulevard West and McMasters. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the shooting resulted in one person’s death, who police identified as 21-year-old Javaurian Penns, and another two being injured. The three were reportedly dropped off at an area hospital by a private vehicle.

Photo provided by the Amarillo Police Department

Officials said in the above photo, the vehicle with the orange circle around it is the suspect vehicle. Investigators are looking for the individuals driving the white truck, the other vehicle shown in the photo, who may have witnessed the shooting.

“We are asking if anyone knows who this is, or if it is you, please contact the Amarillo PD Homicide Unit at 806-378-9445,” the release said. “If anyone has any information on this shooting, you can also call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or go to their website at amapolice.org. Or download the P3 tips app and make a tip there.”