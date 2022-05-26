AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 108th District Court in Potter County announced Thursday that an Amarillo man has been sentenced to more than 200 years in prison for multiple charges after a three-day trial earlier this month.

According to a post made on the 47th District Attorney’s Office’s Facebook page, a Potter County jury convicted David Lewis Holland on one charge of “Arson with a Deadly Weapon,” one charge of “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon,” one charge of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon” and one charge of “Evading Arrest with a Vehicle.”

In April 2021, Holland, according to the post, went to the home of an ex-girlfriend and a “former friend” where he poured gasoline on the skirting of their trailer home and the front door of the trailer. Holland also poured gasoline on the former friend’s pickup truck. Holland was about to ignite the gasoline when the ex-girlfriend saw him. Holland then used a gun he had in his possession and shot nine rounds into the trailer home, then he left the scene.

A week later, Holland returned to the residence, pouring gasoline on the trailer home. According to the post, Holland started the fire and left the scene. Two neighbors noticed the fire and put it out. When officers from the Amarillo Police Department arrived on the scene, Holland was located through security footage.

According to the post, when officers from the department attempted to pull Holland over, Holland began a chase with officers, throwing his gun out in the process. Officers with the Amarillo Police Department ended the chase after 11 minutes after officers spiked Holland’s tires. A civilian recovered Holland’s gun and called the police department.

According to the post, Holland was sentenced to 99 years in prison for “Arson with a Deadly Weapon,” 80 years in prison for “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon,” 20 years in prison for “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon” and five years for “Evading Arrest with a Vehicle.”