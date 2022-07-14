AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed by the Potter County District Clerk Wednesday, Adam Banbury, 24, was sentenced to 10 years each for four counts of intoxicated assault with a vehicle and 12 years each for two counts of intoxicated manslaughter to run concurrently.

In July 2018, Banbury was charged with six total counts in connection with a wreck that killed two people.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Banbury was charged with two counts of Intoxicated Manslaughter and four counts of Intoxicated Assault.

The wreck happened in February of 2018 in Amarillo near I-40 and Pullman Rd. Documents state that Banbury rear-ended a vehicle and a 50-year-old and an 11-year-old died as a result of the wreck.