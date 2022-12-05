AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed earlier this month in Potter County District Court, the Potter County District Court has indicted a man after alleging that he killed another man with a hammer back in August.
According to an indictment, obtained by MyHighPlains.com and filed by Potter County District Court officials on Dec. 1, 2022, 19-year-old Aung Nai Myo was charged with one count of “murder.”
This comes after Aung Nai Myo allegedly struck Ju Nok with a hammer during an incident on August 28, according to the indictment.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
