POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a Monday evening crash south of Fritch, in which an Amarillo man was killed in a rollover amid icy road conditions.

According to Texas DPS officials, 50-year-old Ryan Moller was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Colorado on State Highway 136, two miles south of Fritch, at around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Moller was driving northbound on SH 136 when he lost control of the truck on the icy road, according to Texas DPS. Moller’s truck crossed over the southbound lane, entered the grassy area off the roadway, and rolled onto its top before coming to a rest against a barbed wire fence.

Texas DPS officials said that Moller was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and that he had not been wearing a seatbelt at the time. The crash remains under investigation.