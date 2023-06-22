(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 22, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department released information about a Thursday morning fire that was reported behind a hotel on Amarillo Boulevard.

According to a news release from the department, firefighters with the department were dispatched to a fire near the intersection of E Amarillo Blvd. and N Arapahoe St. The first truck to arrive at the scene Thursday morning found a commercial building with fire coming out of the food.

Once additional units were called because of the size and the potential exposures, firefighters “pulled hoselines and set up the aerial ladder to begin their defensive attack,” according to the release. Officials said there were no injuries and it was under control around 6:50 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said in the release that this was the second time the building has burned this year. Officials with the Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the incident.