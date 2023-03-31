Update: 3:20 p.m.

Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding an apartment fire in downtown Amarillo on Friday afternoon.

According to AFD, at around 2:01 p.m. on Friday, AFD was called to the scene to find the west side of the building engulfed in flames. AFD said the fire spread to the north side of the building.

AFD detailed that at least one wall collapsed, and no occupants were inside the building.

Officials said that crews are currently monitoring the fire, and no evacuations are needed at this time.

According to AFD this was an abandoned apartment complex and has been abandoned for a while.

AFD stated that this isn’t the first fire they’ve fought at this location. The last time they were out there the south side of the building collapsed, but they’ve fought fires at this location a few times.

Original Story

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department are currently on the scene of a fire near downtown Amarillo.

Officials said they are fighting a “defensive fire.”