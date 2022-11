AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Public Library (APL) announced on Thursday, Nov. 10 that the Downtown Libary is closing immediately due to a safety concern related to the heating system.

According to an APL press release, the Downtown Library is scheduled to re-open on Saturday, Nov. 12.

APL states that all library locations will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 due in honor of Veterans Day.