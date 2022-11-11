AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department (AFD), released information on a car wreck involving a fire truck on 24th and Grand, Friday afternoon.

According to Jeff Justus with the AFD, Engine seven was responding to a car wreck near Dumas Hwy & Hastings. The engine came to a complete stop at NE 24th & Grand. Justus added that as the crew resumed, they collided with another vehicle.

Justus stated that there were very minor injuries and no one was transported to the hospital.

Officials said engine seven is out of service for the time being and a second engine was dispatched to the original call in their place.

This accident is still under investigation by Amarillo Police Department.