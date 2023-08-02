POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that six people were injured following a wreck that happened Wednesday morning in Potter County on the I-40 service road and Hope Road.

According to DPS, an SUV was going north on the I-40 service road approaching a stop sign at Hope Rd., and a dump truck was going west on Hope Rd. towards the intersection with the I-40 service road.

DPS said the SUV, “failed to yield right of way at the stop intersection with Hope Rd and pulled out into the path of the dump truck.” Officials said the SUV was then hit by the dump truck.

Six occupants in the SUV were taken to the hospital by ambulance with varying degrees of injury. Two were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and four with non-life-threatening injuries.