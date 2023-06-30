POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the 47th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced that 47th Judicial District Attorney Randall Sims is retiring Friday.

“Now it is the time to step away and spend more time with my family. Being a prosecutor has been the most rewarding career of my lifetime, said Sims, “It has been my great honor to seek justice for the citizens of the Texas Panhandle for the past 38 years.”

Sims was elected as the 47th District Attorney in 2004 and served Potter and Armstrong Counties since 2005.

During his time as the 47th District Attorney, the DA’s office said Sims was proud of his work in participating in Potter, Randall, Armstrong Adult Drug Court, helping Potter County establish two specialty treatment courts to help those battling mental health issues navigate through the criminal justice system, and helping to start the Auto Burglary Theft Unit in September of 2015.