POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three Potter County Sheriff’s Office employees were honored Thursday morning for their actions during the Tri-State Fair shooting in 2022.

State Representative Four Price was in Amarillo and presented flags to the three employees.

Sergeant Eric Hooker, Deputy David DeLeon, and Deputy William “Jake” Snyder received a flag and certificate of authenticity showing the flags had flown over the state capitol building.

This comes after Snyder was one of the people injured when one person opened fire during the fair in September 2022, alongside Potter County Fire and Rescue Volunteer Firefighter Brady Carroll and another bystander.