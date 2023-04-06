AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three people were indicted on March 31 by a Potter County Grand Jury after the shooting death of an individual in Potter County in November of 2022.

According to court documents filed by the Potter County District Clerk, Braxton Lee Leonard, Jeffery Venta Jabre Walker, and Marwahn Khalid Evans were indicted on a charge of “Capital Murder by Terror Threat/Other Felony.”

Court documents said the charge stems from an incident on November 17, 2022, where the court said the three shot and killed Brandon Slade Ward during a robbery.