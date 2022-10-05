AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed by the Potter County District Clerk, on Sept. 29, two men have been indicted on separate charges related to possession of child pornography.

Court documents state that Daniel Khamissi, 18, is facing 10 counts of “Possession of Child Pornography.” According to court documents Khamissi was in possession of the materials in December 2021.

Tasmon Cofer, 22, is facing 10 counts of “Possession of Child Pornography”. He is alleged to have been in possession of the materials in March 2022.