AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was injured and two have been arrested in connection with an aggravated robbery on Thursday in west Amarillo.

According to police, at around 6:13 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 4000 block of Neuches on a call of a shooting. Officers said when they arrived they found a 17-year-old had been shot and robbed.

Police said the two alleged suspects, Lamar Tirson, 17, and a 14-year-old not identified by police, were arrested in relation to the incident. Tirson was booked into the Potter County Detention Center and the 14-year-old was taken to the Youth Center of the High Plains. Both were charged with “Aggravated Robbery.”

The 17-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, said police.

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating the incident.