AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding an incident that led to the arrest of two individuals in Amarillo Friday.

According to a news release from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant for a home in the 1600 block of S Lincoln Street. Officials detailed two individuals, identified as 25-year-old Julian Loera and 23-year-old Abril Gonzalez Perez, after cocaine, MDMA and a firearm, a semi-automatic Ruger 9mm, were allegedly located in the home.

Officials said both Loera and Gonzalez Perez were transported to the Potter County Detention Center on state charges. The charges were:

Possession of Firearm by Felon;

Abandon or Endanger A Child;

Manufacturing/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1>=4G<200G

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still ongoing.