AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 17-year-old has been charged in Potter County District Court with two counts of “aggravated assault against a public servant” related to the recent shooting at the Tri-State Fair.

According to two complaints, filed on Sept. 22 in Potter County District Court, 17-year-old Eleazar Suarez was charged via complaint on two counts of “aggravated assault against a public servant” after Suarez allegedly “intentionally, knowingly or recklessly caused bodily injury” to both Brady Carroll, a Potter County Volunteer Firefighter, and William Snyder, a Potter County Sheriff’s Deputy. The documents allege that Suarez shot both Carroll and Snyder at the Tri-State Fair on Sept. 19.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, four people were injured in the shooting at the Tri-State Fairgrounds on Sept. 19, including Carroll and Snyder. A suspect, which according to the documents officials allege is Suarez, opened fire, hitting the two off-duty first responders along with a bystander. All of the individuals who were involved in the incident were reportedly taken to the hospital with injuries from the incident.

The complaints filed in Potter County District Court provided further alleged details from the incident on Sept. 19. According to the complaints, Potter County Sheriff’s Deputies and volunteer firefighters were at the Tri-State Fair to provide security, medical assistance and respond to emergency situations.

According to the complaint, a physical altercation allegedly occurred between Suarez and another man. Law enforcement then responded to the altercation and separated the two, which led to Suarez then running away from the scene.

According to the complaint, Snyder, Carroll and other law enforcement instructed Suarez to stop. When they got closer, Suarez allegedly started firing a gun at the law enforcement officials. Snyder, Carroll and Suarez were all shot in relation to the incident, according to documents.

Officials said in the complaint that a 9mm gun was allegedly recovered from Suarez. They also said ammunition recovered from Snyder’s ballistic vest was consistent with the ammunition located in the 9mm gun recovered from Suarez.

The bond recommendation listed in the complaint is $500,000. Officials said he is not in custody.