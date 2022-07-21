AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked for information on 43-year-old Jose Manuel Rojas, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on five bond surrenders related to indecency and/or sexual contact with a child.

Officials described Rojas as a man standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Rojas’ location was asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. A tip leading to his arrest could earn a reward of $300.