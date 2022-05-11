POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office reported that one person was arrested on charges related to abandoning or endangering a child on Wednesday after deputies found two children home alone.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were sent on an animal welfare check in the 3000 block of East Central.

While checking the home, the deputy said they noticed a child inside the home and no one would answer the door. A welfare check was done and deputies found that there were two children home alone at the time.

Deputies investigated and found the father, Fabian Silva, 22, had allegedly left the children alone for an extended period of time and was arrested and booked on outstanding misdemeanor warrants and on two counts related to Abandoning or Endangering a child, which are felonies.

Child Protective Services was called and the children were taken in by CPS. The investigation is still ongoing.