AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Potter County man has been indicted on charges related to the continuous sex abuse of a child, according to court documents filed by the Potter County District Clerk.

Court documents state that Lorenzo Martin Trujillo, 35, was indicted by a Potter County Grand Jury on Aug. 25, on four counts of “Indecency with Child Sexual Contact,” a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, between January 2020 and May 2021, Trujillo “committed two or more acts of sexual abuse against a child younger than 14 years of age…”