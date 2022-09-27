POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed by the Potter County District Clerk, Johnathon Paul Reyna, 23, was indicted on multiple counts of “Sexual Assault of a Child” on Sept. 23.

According to court documents, Reyna was indicted by a Potter County Grand Jury on five counts related to child sexual assault after an assault that allegedly took place in September 2021.