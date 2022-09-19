AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Potter County District Court in relation to a late July homicide that reportedly occurred at a school park in east Amarillo.

According to an indictment filed in Potter County District Court on Sept. 15, 30-year-old Adrian Manuel Hinojos was indicted for the alleged homicide that occurred in late July.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers with the Amarillo Police Department found the body of 53-year-old Khamphanh Phoummyphard after they received a call that a man had been assaulted at Eastridge School Park, located at 1300 Evergreen, in the early morning of July 28.

When medical personnel responded to the scene, life-saving measures were performed on Phoummyphard but were ultimately unsuccessful. According to the release, Hinojos was located as a suspect in the incident after an investigation by police. According to previous reports, Hinojos was arrested and booked at that time in the Potter County Detention Center.