AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Potter County for multiple counts of child pornography possession, according to documents filed earlier this month in Potter County District Court.

According to documents filed on March 16 in Potter County District Court, 26-year-old Sy Jaric Armstrong was indicted for 20 counts of “possession of child pornography.”

The documents state that Armstrong allegedly “intentionally or knowingly (possessed) visual material that visually depicted a child younger than 18 years of age engaging in sexual conduct” and that Armstrong allegedly “knew the material visually depicted a child younger than 18 years of age at the time the image of the child was made.”

The documents allege that the offense for all 20 counts was on Feb. 28.