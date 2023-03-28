POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man has been indicted in Potter County on 10 counts of “Possession of Child Pornography,” according to documents filed on March 16 by the Potter County District Court.

The documents detailed that in early January, 36-year-old Beau Christopher Jon Dehoff allegedly “intentionally or knowingly possess visual material that visually depicted a child younger than 18 years of age” and Dehoff allegedly knew the material “visually depicted a child younger than 18 years of age at the time the image of the child was made.”